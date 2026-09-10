After a Super Bowl rematch to start things off, the NFC West takes the NFL stage on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers facing off in Melbourne, Australia in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Both teams are trying to catch up to the Super Bowl champion Seahawks after they won the NFC West at 14-3 last season. The 49ers and Rams both went 12-5, and now L.A. has added two difference-makers on defense in Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. Both have won multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards, and Donald came out of retirement to chase another title. The 49ers added receiver Mike Evans and brought back Deebo Samuel in the offseason, while reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford leads a Rams unit that features receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the offensive side of the ball. Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Thursday's kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Our experts have you covered for NFL betting, whether you prefer spread betting, player props or even parlay betting. We have some of our expert's best prop plays, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, listed below. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of 49ers vs. Rams so you're fully prepared to make plays at the best betting apps, you have to see the SportsLine Projection Model's 49ers vs. Rams picks.

49ers vs. Rams best player props

Matthew Stafford Under 263.5 passing yards (-112)



Christian McCaffrey Under 60.5 rushing yards (-113)

Deebo Samuel Over 2.5 receptions (-141)

Matthew Stafford Under 263.5 passing yards

Stafford threw for a league-high 4,707 yards on his way to MVP honors last season, Nacua was second in the league with 1,715 receiving yards and Adams led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns. The Rams offense can clearly light it up, but the SportsLine Projection Model has Under on his passing total rated 4.5 out of 5 stars and projects him for 242.9 yards. With this being the opening game in prime time on the other side of the world, the defenses could be ahead of the offenses Thursday. The Rams veteran topped this number in both meetings last season, throwing for 280 yards on the road and 389 in the home matchup. He did go under this number seven times in the regular season in 2025, averaging 276.9 yards per game.

Christian McCaffrey Under 58.5 rushing yards

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen is backing this one, as he expects a regression after a huge season. He also thinks the now 30-year-old running back could see a lighter workload early in this campaign. Add in that the Rams defensive front should be the best in the NFL, and Cohen is targeting the Under on McCaffrey's rushing yards. The expert says the 49ers would be better off getting the ball to McCaffrey through the air against the Rams. "Last year against the Rams, CMC combined for only 87 yards rushing and did a lot more damage in the passing game," Cohen says. "With Los Angeles' defensive line MUCH stronger this year, the 49ers would be smart to throw their running back the ball instead of run him into the line." The SportsLine model also has this as a 3.5-star play out of 5, projecting McCaffrey for 44.6 rushing yards. Cohen also predicts he will go under 50.

Deebo Samuel Over 2.5 receptions

It was a lost season for Samuel in Washington, and he's back in his comfort zone with a 49ers team that knows his strengths. SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy expects Samuel to see a lot of work in Week 1 with the team dealing with some banged-up pass catchers. Star tight end George Kittle, Evans and McCaffrey have all been recovering from various ailments, and the expert says Samuel's presence will take some pressure off quarterback Brock Purdy. "Deebo, a low average depth of target connoisseur, is likely to move around Kyle Shanahan's offense giving Brock Purdy quick options," Prop Bet Guy says. "With the Rams sporting one of the better defensive lines the sport has seen, quick options will be en vogue for the 49ers." Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets: