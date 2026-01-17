NFC West division rivals square off for the third time this season, and this one is for all the marbles as the San Francisco 49ers head to the Pacific Northwest to battle the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers beat Seattle in Week 1 but the Seahawks won the Week 18 matchup to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and homefield advantage for the postseason. These two teams are headlined by dynamic running backs with Christian McCaffrey serving as the engine for San Francisco's offense while Kenneth Walker is the spark for Seattle's attack.

We'll go over the best player props for McCaffrey and Walker for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup with odds from DraftKings.

Rushing yards props

Christian McCaffrey: 56.5 (Over -109, Under -115)

Kenneth Walker III: 57.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Kenneth Walker III Over 57.5 rushing yards (4 stars)

The SportsLine model likes both running backs to go Over their rushing yards prop line, with Walker projected for 71.8 yards on the ground. He logged just 20 yards against San Francisco in Week 1 but rushed for 97 yards against a much softer 49ers defense in Week 18. That's closer to the defense Seattle will see on Saturday night with Nick Bosa and Fred Warner still sidelined and additional injuries piling up.

Rushing attempts props

Christian McCaffrey: 16.5 (Over -112, Under -114)

Kenneth Walker III: 12.5 (Over -125, Under -102)

Top pick: Christian McCaffrey Over 16.5 carries (3.5 stars)

Walker is also projected to go Over his carries mark with a 3.5-star rating, so we'll focus on McCaffrey here. The all-purpose running back continues to be the lone unhampered 49ers star, putting together one of his best seasons ever. He's projected to carry the ball 18.1 times in SportsLine's model, but he's likely to get 25+ touches overall if San Francisco hopes to win this game. CMC had 22 carries in the Week 1 win but only had eight in Week 18 with the 49ers playing from behind for most of the contest.

Receiving yards props

Christian McCaffrey: 51.5 (Over -109, Under -115)

Kenneth Walker III: 11.5 (Over -118, Under -106)

Top pick: Christian McCaffrey Over 51.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

McCaffrey is a much greater receiving threat than Walker, though the Seahawks running back did log 36 receiving yards in the Week 18 matchup. McCaffrey tallied 73 receiving yards in the season opener but only managed 34 in the rematch. He also had a crucial drop that turned into an interception in Week 18 that effectively sealed the win for Seattle. McCaffrey is projected for 62.3 receiving yards in this game.