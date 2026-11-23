San Francisco faces Minnesota in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football, as two of the top teams in the NFC battle for supremacy. The 49ers are atop the standings at 8-1, while Minnesota is among the second-place teams. The 49ers are 3.5-point home favorites in the rematch, according to the latest 49ers vs. Vikings odds, and the over/under is 45.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for 49ers vs. Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, Mexico. SportsLine's experts and computer model have analyzed SNF and revealed their Vikings vs. 49ers prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Vikings vs. 49ers betting preview

This is one of the most intriguing matchups of the season, as one of the league's top offenses faces one of the league's top defenses. San Francisco is the most efficient offensive team in the NFL and is coming off a 46-40 win over Dallas, racking up 584 yards and three touchdowns of at least 65 yards in the process. The 49ers rank second in scoring (31.2) and first in yards per play (6.7).

Their offense features quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. They are facing a Minnesota defense that has allowed 23 points or fewer in every game this season, leading the league in points per game allowed (14) and passer rating allowed (69.5). The Vikings have racked up 37 sacks and 17 takeaways, reaching those marks in the first nine games of a season for the first time since Tampa Bay in 2000.

The all-time series record is tied 25-25-1, and both the 49ers (4-1) and Vikings (5-1) have winning records in international games. San Francisco already beat the Rams in Australia earlier this season. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites in the Vikings vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under is 45.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Vikings vs. 49ers picks, best bets

49ers -3.5 (-107)

T.J. Hockenson Under 47.5 receiving yards (-112)

49ers -3.5 (-111)

"Adding Kirk Cousins was a great move by the Vikings, because the defense has worked overtime to keep this team in the mix," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Niners are scoring at will and Mike Evans' return offers a new wrinkle. The Vikings' defense leads the NFL in sacks and pressure rate, but the Niners' multi-directional use of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey should take some of the juice out of that Minnesota attack." Bet on 49ers vs. Vikings at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

T.J. Hockenson Under 47.5 receiving yards (-112)

"TJ Hockenson is under this line in six of eight games, with the one significant outlier (119 yards) in a top tier matchup without Justin Jefferson," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "While he does get a QB upgrade in Kirk Cousins, this is a below average matchup for the tight end. The 49ers zone heavy scheme takes away seam routes, which should keep Hockenson as more of a check-down option. Plus, five of Hockenson's six longest catches this season have come against man coverage, which the 49ers run at a bottom seven rate. And when they do go man, it's likely Hockenson will see All Pro Fred Warner." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: