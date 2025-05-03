The 2025 Kentucky Derby will be one of the biggest betting events of the year, and Kentucky Derby betting apps like FanDuel Racing are offering Kentucky Derby promos. At FanDuel Racing, you can get up to a $500 no-sweat bet for the Kentucky Derby. Before you bet, you should know that favorites have won 56 of the previous 150 editions of the race, but the favorite has not won since 2018. Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby betting odds, followed by Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1).

Rich Strike was the second-biggest longshot winner (80-1) in Kentucky Derby history in 2022, while Country House was a 65-1 longshot in 2019. Finding a horse with similar odds could result in a massive payout on Saturday, when post time is at 6:57 p.m. ET. There are nine horses listed at 30-1 in the Kentucky Derby field, and picking between them can be a complicated task.

However, using some of the top Kentucky Derby promo codes can give you a better chance at having a profitable day. This FanDuel Racing review will cover the promo, how to claim it, how to sign up for FanDuel Racing, and much more.

FanDuel Racing promo code review

The latest FanDuel horse racing promo gives new users a No Sweat Bet for their first bet up to $500. That means if you place a first bet and it loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bet credits up to $500. This promotion is only available to new users who've never signed up for FanDuel Racing before, and it's only valid on your very first bet.

If that first bet loses and you receive bonus bet funds, you can use them instantly once they enter your account, and you can wager them however you see fit. It's important to note that when using a bonus bet, you don't get the initial stake back on a winning wager – just the winnings.

The promotion is a very simple one that allows bettors to ensure they will either receive winnings from their very first bet or will get their stake back in bonus bet form to use on future races. The amount wagered is up to the user, and can be as little as $0.20 or as much as $500. The minimum deposit total, however, is $5.

How to sign up for FanDuel Racing and claim the promo

The process for signing up for FanDuel Racing and claiming this promo code is very simple.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to be taken to FanDuel Racing. Enter your personal information and agree to the terms and conditions Make your first deposit through your banking information, credit card, debit card, Venmo or PayPal Click on "Promos" and then "Learn More" on the signup bonus Place your first wager

The main page of the app is "Racing," which shows popular races of the day, races starting soon and a list of top tracks. You can also click "Tracks" at the bottom of the app to search for a specific racetrack, should you please.

When you find the race you want to wager on, you choose what type of wager you want to make – Win, Win/Place/Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta, Daily Double, Pick 3 and Pick 4. When choosing the horse or horses you want to wager on, you click the number on the far right of the screen, which is that horse's odds. Then, you will have the option to choose how much you'd like to wager. Once you place your first bet, it will be available to use under the "Race Bets" tab, which has all your betting slips. Once a race finishes, that slip will go to the "Settled" section of the "Race Bets" tab.

If your first bet loses, your account will instantly be credited with your stake back in bonus bets, which you can use instantly on any race. You can use those funds in multiple bets, too. For instance, if you'd wagered $100 and lost, you could use the $100 in bonus bets in five $20 bets, 20 $5 bets, 50 $2 bets and so on.



FanDuel Racing promos for existing users

The No Sweat Bet up to $500 isn't the only promotion FanDuel Racing is offering. The app has a Money Back Special where you get a refund up to $10 on your Win bets if your pick finishes in second or third place. A list of races and days this promotion is available can be seen by clicking "Learn More" on this promo under the "Promos" tab. To have this promo added to your next wager, click "Opt In Now" at the bottom of the screen.

Additionally, the app has a Race Of The Day promo each weekday. The app will feature one race that day where you can bet on it and place a Win bet on a horse. If the horse finishes second or third, you get your stake back in bonus bets up to $5.

Comparing the FanDuel Racing promo to other race betting app promos

The following racebooks are offering competitive Kentucky Derby promos ahead of Saturday:

Of these three promos from notable racing apps, FanDuel Racing's is a bet insurance promo while the TwinSpires promo will earn you bonus credits whether you win or lose. It's worth noting, though, that you need to spend credits to earn credits; a total of $1,600 would need to to be wagered to maximize the TwinSpires promo code bonus.

Similarly, the 1/ST BET promo code offers new users bonus credits after placing cash bets. While the total bonus is less at 1/ST than at TwinSpires, the minimum threshold for activating bonus credits is lower at the former.

FanDuel Racing user experience

Here's a closer look at the different user experience aspects of the FanDuel Racing app.

FanDuel Racing app rating

The FanDuel Racing app has a 4.8-star rating on the Apple App Store (iOS) after 6,500 reviews, and a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store (Android) following 671 reviews.

The process of making a bet

Making a bet and filling out a betslip is a simple process. All you must do is choose the race you want to bet on, select the type of wager you want to make and then the horse/horses you want to wager on. After choosing those options, select how much you want to wager and finalize your bet.

Tracking your bets

Tracking bets on FanDuel Racing is very easy. Simply click the "Race Bets" tab at the bottom of the screen, and you'll be able to see your active and settled wagers. A red icon with the number of active bets you have will be displayed on the "Race Bets" tab, as well.

Once a race concludes, you can go to the "Settled" section of the "Race Bets" tab and see whether your bet won or not, and be able to see the final race results by clicking on that specific race.

Cash-out offers

A cash-out offer lets you settle your bet early for a guaranteed return, based on live odds, before the race ends. Only certain single and multi-leg bets are eligible for cash-outs at FanDuel Racing. Bets that are not eligible for early cash-out include bets on races that have already settled or that are attached to certain promos or bonuses.

Website vs. app

FanDuel Racing is available on both the iOS App Store and on Android. FanDuel Racing also has a website where you can place all the same wagers as on the app. The interface is very similar to the app, with the main difference being the ability to see your betslips is at the top of the screen. Additionally, the available promos are more prevalent on the website as they're on the home screen rather than under a "Promos" tab, like on the app.

Customer support

To talk to customer support, go to the "Account" tab and scroll down to "Support." There, you can choose whether you want to send an email or join a chat. You will be prompted to enter what you're there to discuss, and you will enter a conversation with an AI bot that asks for the app you're using and the state you are in. You then type in questions, which it will either answer or tell you to utilize a specific resource. From there, you can choose to keep asking the bot questions or to speak to an agent.

Selecting the option to speak to an agent isn't as straightforward as it seems, as the bot will then ask what you're there to discuss, and it will pull up six options – Rewards & Promotions, Account & Verification, Wagers & Contests, Financial Transactions, Retail Locations and Technical Assistance. After selecting one of these options, you will then be asked to select from another list of specific options, after which you will be put into a queue where you will then be connected to a live agent. It took a bit of time for the agent to initially respond to me once they entered the chat, but they were helpful and prompt after that.

User experience summary

The FanDuel Racing app is an easy app to use with a wide variety of racing options to wager on. The interface is clean and easy to use and navigate, with it being clear when you're placing a bet as well as the ability to view all your active and past bets in one place. The app also provides a number of videos and resources for newer bettors who may be new to horse racing, and it also offers the ability to watch races live and see replays. Utilizing different available promotions is also an easy experience.

The app itself is very good, but at times it can be slow and unresponsive when attempting to change pages or exit out of a prompt. This caused me to hard close the app (iOS version) a few times in order to get where I needed to go.

Betting markets

FanDuel Racing offers a wide variety of bets to place on races. Here's a breakdown of the types of bets offered on the app.

Win : You bet on the horse you think will win

: You bet on the horse you think will win Place : You bet on a horse to finish either first or second

: You bet on a horse to finish either first or second Show : Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of the field

: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of the field Win/Place/Show : a combination of the three above wagers. If you bet on a horse this way and they finish first, you collect on all three bets. If they finish second, you collect on Place and Show. If they finish third, you only win the Show portion of the bet.

: a combination of the three above wagers. If you bet on a horse this way and they finish first, you collect on all three bets. If they finish second, you collect on Place and Show. If they finish third, you only win the Show portion of the bet. Win/Place : like Win/Place/Show, just without the Show aspect

: like Win/Place/Show, just without the Show aspect Win/Show : betting on a horse to finish either first or third

: betting on a horse to finish either first or third Place/Show : like the above, but for finishing second or third

: like the above, but for finishing second or third Exacta : wagering on the horses that will finish first and second in a specific order

: wagering on the horses that will finish first and second in a specific order Trifecta : wagering on the three top finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the three top finishers in a specific order Superfecta : wagering on the four top finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the four top finishers in a specific order Super Hi-5 : wagering on the top five finishers in a specific order

: wagering on the top five finishers in a specific order Boxing : By "Boxing" an Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5, instead of needing horses to finish in a particular order, you're projecting who the top horses will be regardless of finish

: By "Boxing" an Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta or Super Hi-5, instead of needing horses to finish in a particular order, you're projecting who the top horses will be regardless of finish Daily Double : creating a parlay by picking the winners of two races in a row

: creating a parlay by picking the winners of two races in a row Pick 3, 4, and more: effectively the same as Daily Double, except instead of two races, it's whatever the number is

FanDuel Racing Banking options

FanDuel Racing offers multiple ways to deposit and withdraw funds.

Deposit Method Bank account Credit and Debit Cards, Venmo and PayPal Deposit Fee None Deposit Processing Time Instant Minimum Deposit $5

Withdrawal Method Bank account. Credit and Debit Cards, Venmo and PayPal Withdrawal Fee None Withdrawal Processing Time Up to 48 hours Maximum Withdrawal $10,000

FanDuel Racing Responsible Gaming Tools

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing your limits, not chasing losses and knowing what resources are available. FanDuel Racing has a "Responsible Gaming" resource page under the "Account" tab on the bottom right of the screen that has a wide variety of options for users to check out.

User Limits

User limits allow users to set limits on deposits, losses, wagers, maximum size and entry limits. You can also set up different alerts for deposits and when an entry is placed.

Timeout

If you wish to disable your account for a period of time, you can choose to do so by selecting a minimum of three days and a maximum of 365. You enter the number of days you want to take a timeout for and then enter your full name.

Self-exclusion

By voluntarily self-excluding, you're unable to log in to your account for a period of time you choose. Your email is also taken off promotional and marketing lists. To self-exclude, enter the length of your exclusion and then enter your full name.

Reality Check

With FanDuel's Reality Check tool, you receive reminders of the time and money you've spent with the app. These alerts can come in every 15 or 30 minutes.

Deposit Threshold

Any user who deposits more than $2,500 must read and acknowledge a Responsible Play Statement, which must be acknowledged on an annual basis.

Parental Controls

Users who have an account or personal information affiliated with a FanDuel account and have minors near them who have access to a computer are recommended to install parental control software to prevent access to FanDuel and other age-restricted websites.

Final verdict for FanDuel Racing

The FanDuel Racing app is impressive as it's easy to use. It's very clear what options you have, and the interface is easy to navigate. There's a variety of racing options to choose from, both in terms of the number of races themselves and the number of different bets that can be made. It's very quick and easy to deposit funds and place bets, and the process of claiming and utilizing a promo, such as the No Sweat Bet promo, is simple.

The "Race Bets" tab is excellent in that you have all your bet slips – both active and not active – in one location, and the app gives you updates on races almost instantly. You also have the ability to watch races live, and you can watch the races you have wagers on by going to the "Race Bets" tab. There's also no shortage of expert picks and resources for new bettors to follow.

Given that FanDuel is one of the top sportsbooks in terms of popularity, it's no surprise that it has an excellent app.

Honest feedback on how FanDuel Racing can improve

FanDuel Racing is a very good and easy-to-use app, but the two main issues I had are in regards to customer support and the app's responsiveness.

It takes many prompts to talk to a live agent rather than the AI bot, even after choosing the "Talk To Agent" option. Once connected to an agent, it can take some time before they start talking to you after an initial message where they say they're reviewing your chat log with the bot. Once you get talking to a live agent, they are very helpful and responsive. It just takes a bit too long to get to that point. The "Support" option to talk to either a chatbot or an agent is also under the "Account" tab near the very bottom, which is a strange location for it.

Additionally, the app runs a bit slow and unresponsive at times. This can lead to needing to fully close out the app to restart it. The main issues are navigating the front page and how it can be slow or stutter, and then when you click on a specific race or betslip, getting out of either of those can occasionally fail, thus necessitating closing the app and restarting it.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.