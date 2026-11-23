The Philadelphia 76ers look to win their sixth game in a row when they battle the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA action on Monday night. Philadelphia is coming off a 132-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, while Portland dropped a 97-96 decision to the New York Knicks that same night. The Blazers (10-6), who are third in the Northwest Division, are 3-3 on the road this season. The 76ers (14-3), who lead the Atlantic Division, are 7-2 on their home court in 2026-27. Ja Morant (hamstring) will miss the game for Portland. Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for the Sixers. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 231.5. Before making any Trail Blazers vs. 76ers picks, check out the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Blazers:

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -2.5 Trail Blazers vs. 76ers over/under: 231.5 points Trail Blazers vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -134, Blazers +115 Trail Blazers vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Trail Blazers vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 76ers vs. Blazers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blazers vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (231.5) on the best betting apps. The Under is 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in six of the last 10 Portland games. The Trail Blazers have the seventh-best defense, allowing 110.3 points per game, while Philadelphia is 14th at 112.6.

The model projects six Trail Blazers players will score in double figures, led by 24.7 on average by Deni Avdija. Five 76ers players are projected to eclipse 10 points, led by Tyrese Maxey with 24.5. The model projects the Under to hit in 65% of simulations. See the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blazers vs. 76ers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.