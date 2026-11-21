An NBA Eastern Conference matchup takes the spotlight as the only matinee on Saturday when the conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers host the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers sit atop the Eastern Conference standings after a red-hot 13-3 start. They won't have Jaylen Brown (hamstring) in this one, while Tyrese Maxey (foot) is listed as questionable. A win is a tough ask for the 1-15 Bucks, who sit in last in the conference, though Milwaukee has stayed within large spreads in four of its past five. Philadelphia won the first matchup of the season between these teams, 127-116, on Oct. 24. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a 12.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 229.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. 76ers picks, check out the Sixers vs. Bucks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Bucks

76ers vs. Bucks spread: 76ers -12.5 76ers vs. Bucks over/under: 229.5 points 76ers vs. Bucks money line: 76ers -621, Bucks +450 76ers vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Bucks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 76ers vs. Bucks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bucks vs. Sixers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (229.5) on the best betting apps. The Sixers have been dominant overall, but their scoring offense (114.5 ppg) ranks more in the middle of the pack. The Bucks, meanwhile, are third from the bottom in the NBA in scoring offense at 108.1 points per game. Missing Brown and perhaps Maxey should also limit Philadelphia's offensive upside.

These teams are both 8-8 in terms of going over/under this season, but 58% of Milwaukee's road games have gone over, while the Bucks also have a 62% over rate when they have at least one day off. SportsLine's model is projecting 228 points as the Under hits 54% of the time. See the Bucks vs. Sixers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers vs. Bucks picks

After simulating each possession of Bucks vs. 76ers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.



