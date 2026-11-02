Two streaking teams will meet on Monday's NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Chicago (1-5) has lost four straight, including a Friday loss to Boston, 125-111. The Sixers (6-1) have won three in a row, with each of the victories coming by exactly 5 points, including a 109-104 triumph over Charlotte on Saturday. This is the first of two matchups over the next week for these squads as they'll meet again on Sunday. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Bulls odds, while the over/under is 238.5. Before making any Bulls vs. 76ers picks, check out the Bulls vs. Sixers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bulls vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for 76ers vs. Bulls:

76ers vs. Bulls spread: 76ers -10.5 76ers vs. Bulls over/under: 238.5 points 76ers vs. Bulls money line: 76ers -500, Bulls +430 76ers vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Bulls streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Bulls vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Bulls, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (238.5) on the best betting apps. Recent meetings have decidedly leaned under as three of the last four, as well as 10 of the last 12 matchups, have failed to eclipse the total. Chicago has the youngest average age of any Eastern Conference team, and that youth is apparent on the offensive end as the Bulls lead the NBA in pace, but that high volume isn't matched by high efficiency as they're bottom-two in both FG percentage and 3P percentage.

As for Philly, it allows the second-fewest points per game but also has struggles on the other end, ranking 25th in points per game. Only three total players are projected to reach 20 points, per 10,000 model simulations, as forecasts call for 227 points. The value is with the Under, which hits 68% of the time. See the Sixers vs. Bulls spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers. vs. Bulls picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Bulls vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Bulls line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.