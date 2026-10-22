NBA Opening Week continues on Thursday as the Cleveland Cavaliers make their season debut with a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers (1-0) went 45-37 last year and won their season opener on Tuesday, 106-100, spoiling the Knicks' ring and banner night as LeBron James made his team debut. Now, James will face one of his former teams, and it's a Cavs squad coming off a 52-30 record before getting swept in the Eastern Conference Finals by New York. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The Cavs won all four regular season matchups a year ago. The Sixers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 235.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavs vs. Sixers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for 76ers vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -3.5 Cavaliers vs. 76ers over/under: 235.5 points Cavaliers vs. 76ers money line: Sixers -148, Cavs +124 Cavaliers vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top 76ers vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cavs vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (235.5) on the best betting apps. Their final two meetings last season both went under, and then the Sixers failed to reach the total in their season-opening win over New York. Cleveland's biggest offseason addition was defensive ace Peyton Watson, formerly of Denver, who pairs nicely in the frontcourt with Jarrett Allen and 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley.

The Sixers held the Knicks to just 100 points on Tuesday, after the team averaged 116.5 in last year's regular season. However, Philly's offense couldn't find its way against Cleveland in 2025-26, averaging 111 points, which was its third fewest versus any Eastern Conference team. The model foresees 231 combined points being scored as the Under connects in 58% of simulations. See the 76ers vs. Cavs spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cavs vs. Sixers picks

After simulating each possession of Sixers vs. Cavs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Sixers vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Sixers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.