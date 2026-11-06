The Philadelphia 76ers bring one of the NBA's best records into Cleveland on Friday night, squaring off against the Cavaliers at Rocket Arena in a marquee early-season 2026 NBA Cup matchup. Philadelphia (8-1) has been dominant to start the year, with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid powering one of the league's most potent offenses. Cleveland (4-4) enters this home matchup having struggled against the spread, with a 2-8 ATS record through the first three weeks of the season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 229.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the 76ers vs. Cavaliers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for 76ers vs. Cavaliers:

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -2.5 76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 229.5 points 76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: 76ers -143, Cavaliers +124 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 76ers vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (229.5) on the best betting apps. The model projects three Philadelphia players to score at least 20 points. It says Tyrese Maxey will lead the team with more than 25 points, while Jaylen Brown is projected to add more than 21 and Joel Embiid more than 21.

For Cleveland, the model projects Donovan Mitchell to lead with more than 24 points, while Evan Mobley checks in with more than 17 and James Harden adds more than 17.

The model projects 234 combined points as the Over hits 56% of the time. See the 76ers vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Cavaliers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.