The Miami Heat put their league-best seven-game win streak on the line against the Philadelphia 76ers in Group B play at the 2026 NBA Cup. The Heat are atop Group B with a 2-0 mark, while the Sixers are 1-1. Miami is 10-6 overall on the season, while the Sixers are 14-4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is questionable for Miami. Joel Embiid (illness) is doubtful for Philadelphia. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Heat odds, while the over/under is 238.5. Before making any Heat vs. 76ers picks, check out the Heat vs. 76ers from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Sixers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Heat:

76ers vs. Heat spread: 76ers -1.5 76ers vs. Heat over/under: 238.5 points 76ers vs. Heat money line: 76ers -120, Heat +110 76ers vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Heat streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top 76ers vs. Heat predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Heat vs. Sixers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (238.5) on the best betting apps. The Under has hit in five out of seven road games for Miami this season. Both teams also have a question mark surrounding a key scorer, with Antetokounmpo's status especially impacing Miami's scoring ability. Antetokounmpo averages 28.2 points per game, while no other player on the Heat averages more than 20.

The model projects 236 combined points as the Under hits 52% of the time. See the Heat vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Heat vs. 76ers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.