The defending NBA champion New York Knicks battle LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers as they help tip off the 2026-27 NBA season with Opening Night on Tuesday. Philadelphia finished last season at 45-37, while New York was 53-29. The 76ers, who were swept by the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, were 22-19 on the road last season. The Knicks, who won their first NBA championship since 1972-73, were 30-10 on their home floor in 2025-26. Philadelphia revamped its roster over the offseason. Besides signing James, among their key moves was aquiring Jaylen Brown from the Celtics for Paul George and several draft picks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 7 p.m. ET. New York is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under is 231.5. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, check out the 76ers vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Knicks spread: New York -4.5 76ers vs. Knicks over/under: 231.5 points 76ers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -180, 76ers +154 76ers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 76ers vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (232.5) on the best betting apps.

This matchup looks to favor the Under. Over the last 10 head-to-head matchups, the Under has hit six times. The Under has also hit in four of the last seven Philadelphia games, and in four of the last five New York games.

With such a revamped roster, it may take the 76ers awhile to get into an offensive flow. The Knicks were also one of the top defensive units in the league last season, allowing 110.1 points per game, which was fifth-best in 2025-26. Philadelphia had the 19th-best defense, allowing 116.1 points.

The model is projecting 225 combined points as the Under hits 61% of the time. See the 76ers vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks NBA Opening Night picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.