Eastern Conference foes meet on Wednesday in the early time slot as LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers travel to take on the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers are coming off their first loss of the season as they are 3-1 overall. The Pacers are 2-2 overall. Indiana is dealing with a lengthy injury list with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) listed as questionable and Ivica Zubac (ankle) ruled out, among others. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 236.5. Before making any Pacers vs. 76ers picks, check out the Pacers vs. Sixers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-10 (72%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pacers vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for 76ers vs. Pacers:

76ers vs. Pacers spread: 76ers -5.5 76ers vs. Pacers over/under: 235.5 points 76ers vs. Pacers money line: 76ers -198, Pacers +180 76ers vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Pacers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pacers vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Pacers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (235.5) on the best betting apps. The Sixers are off to a strong start defensively, ranking fifth in the NBA with 107 points given up per game. Philadelphia has seen three of its four games go Under this season. Two of Indiana's past three games have gone Under.

SportsLine's model is projecting 235 combined points, making the Under the value play in 51% of simulations. See the 76ers vs. Pacers spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers. vs. Pacers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pacers vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Pacers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.