The top two teams in the Eastern Conference will meet on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers (7-1) top the conference, have won four straight and are coming off a Monday victory over Chicago, 126-107. The Pistons (6-1) have the East's second-best record, have prevailed in three straight and last defeated Charlotte, 124-91, on Monday. Detroit has won six straight meetings with the Sixers. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Philly's lone loss of the year came versus Detroit on Oct. 25. Detroit is the 2.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 217.5. Before making any Pistons vs. 76ers picks, check out the Pistons vs. Sixers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a 26-11 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for 76ers vs. Pistons:

76ers vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -2.5 76ers vs. Pistons over/under: 217.5 points 76ers vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -130, 76ers +112 76ers vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pistons vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5) on the best betting apps. Both teams flexed their offensive firepower in their last games, with Philly scoring 126 and Detroit putting up 124 in respective victories. That was the second-highest point total for each team all season, and their last meeting in Detroit also lit up the scoreboard. The teams combined for 240 total points, and high-scoring affairs have been the norm in recent matchups in Michigan.

The Over sports an 11-5 record over their last 16 meetings in Detroit. With Jalen Duren out for Detroit, three Sixers players are forecasted to reach 20 points. Meanwhile, four of Detroit's five starters are projected to exceed their scoring averages. The model foresees 220 total points, as the Over is eclipsed in 53% of simulations. See the Sixers vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make 76ers. vs. Pistons picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Pistons line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.