A pair of expected Eastern Conference contenders will meet on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Toronto (5-6) is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Celtics, 98-93, on Wednesday. Philly (9-3) is coming off a Tuesday loss to Boston, 123-101, as the Sixers look to avoid their first losing streak of the 2026-27 NBA season. LeBron James (back) is out, while Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Philly. Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Scottie Barnes (groin) remain out for Toronto. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The teams split their four regular-season matchups a year ago. Philly is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 223.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Raptors picks, check out the Raptors vs. Sixers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7.5 Raptors vs. 76ers over/under: 223.5 points Raptors vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -344, Raptors +276 Raptors vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Sixers vs. Raptors predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Raptors vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (223.5) on the best betting apps. The last two Sixers games have eclipsed the total, while three of the last four Raptors road contests have gone over. Additionally, the Over owns a commanding 7-3 record over these teams' last 10 matchups.

These are two efficient offenses who put points on the scoreboard in different ways. Toronto crashes the glass, ranking second in offensive boards, which generates extra possessions and more points. Philly has the second-lowest turnover rate in the league as it also gets itself extra shots by not turning the ball over. The model calls for 225 combined points, and given the recent O/U trends, the Over hits 54% of the time. See the 76ers vs. Raptors spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Raptors vs. Sixers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. 76ers line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.