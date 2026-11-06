The NBA Cup will resume with a Group Play matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Sixers have won five consecutive games since their lone loss of the 2026-27 NBA season to the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25. The Cavaliers are coming off back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday and Wednesday. According to the latest NBA odds, the Cavaliers are favored by 1.5 points against the Sixers. Bet on NBA games at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds and the 76ers vs. Cavaliers spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this college basketball matchup, as well as our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. Anybody following on NBA betting sites has seen strong returns.

76ers vs. Cavaliers betting odds (via FanDuel)

76ers vs. Cavaliers money line: 76ers +100, Cavaliers -120 76ers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 234.5 (Over -105, Under -115) 76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -1.5

76ers vs. Cavaliers betting preview

The revamped Sixers currently have the best record in the NBA. Veteran guard Tyrese Maxey leads Philadelphia with 28.0 points per game, while newly acquired guard Jaylen Brown is second with 21.8 points per game.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 22.5 points per game, which includes 27 points, six assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder. Center Evan Mobley is second in scoring with 18.8 points per game and leads Cleveland with 8.3 rebounds per game. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

76ers vs. Cavaliers pick, prediction

PICK: Cavaliers -1.5

The Sixers defeated the Cavaliers, 114-106, during their previous matchup in Philadelphia on October 22. Mitchell recorded a season-best 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Maxey matched his scoring with 32 points of his own.

The Cavaliers are 3-1 in four home games, with their first loss taking place on Wednesday. The Sixers have been perfect in their first four road games, which includes a 112-106 win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts the Cavaliers will beat the Sixers, 119-115, with a combined score of 234.

The Under hits in 52.3% of the model's simulations, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 53.5%. Bet on 76ers vs. Cavaliers at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: