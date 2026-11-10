First place in the Eastern Conference standings will be on the line on Tuesday when the Philadelphia 76ers (9-2) host the Boston Celtics (8-2). Both teams are coming off wins on Sunday, with the 76ers beating the Bulls 127-121 and the Celtics beating the Bucks 117-97. The latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds list Boston as the 1.5-point favorite on the road, with the over/under at 218.5. Jaylen Brown to score 25+ points in his return to Boston is priced at +146 (risk $100 to win $146). Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tipoff for Celtics vs. 76ers is set for 8 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena. SportsLine's proven computer model has analyzed 76ers vs. Celtics and revealed its NBA predictions, and you can also read our NBA betting preview for Tuesday's matchup. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

76ers vs. Celtics betting preview

The Philadelphia 76ers put a superteam together this offseason by signing LeBron James and trading for Jaylen Brown to add to a solid core that already included Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe. Early on, the chemistry has been good, with James and Embiid ceding minutes and some offensive responsibility to the three younger players. Philadelphia is second in the NBA in turnover percentage (11.4%) and fifth in defensive rating (108.1) entering the game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are also off to a strong start after the controversial decision to offload Brown in exchange for Paul George and a package of picks. George has looked reinvigorated at 36, as he's averaging 20.4 points per game and shooting 42.5% from the 3-point line as the second scoring option behind Jayson Tatum (27.1 ppg). Boston is top six in the NBA in both offensive rating (119.6) and defensive rating (108.4). Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Celtics vs. 76ers picks, best bets

Celtics -1.5 (-107)

Over 218.5 points (-105)

Celtics -1.5 (-107)

Despite what many considered to be a puzzling offseason, the Celtics have the second-best net rating (+11.1) in the NBA through 10 games, and they've really dialed in defensively during a current three-game winning streak. Boston's opponents are averaging 93.0 points per game during that span, and they're also fifth in the NBA in 3-point shooting (37.6%). Meanwhile, Philadelphia hasn't been particularly efficient on offense this season, which is a big reason why the model predicts that Boston covers in 68% of simulations. Bet on Celtics vs. 76ers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Over 218.5 points (-105)

Both teams are top-six in the NBA in defensive rating, and that's likely driving this number down. However, shotmaking will be at a premium on Tuesday night in this early-season clash of titans. Boston shoots it well already, and LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are all shooting well below their career averages from the 3-point line. That will change at some point, and the model predicts these two teams combine to score 225 points on average, with the Over hitting in 60% of simulations. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on 76ers vs. Celtics: