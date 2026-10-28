The 76ers (3-1) visit the Pacers (2-2) on Wednesday, October 28, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers opened the season with three victories before losing to Detroit on Sunday. The Pacers split their latest two games, defeating Brooklyn before falling to Milwaukee. The latest 76ers vs. Pacers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook list the 76ers as 5.5-point favorites, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 236.5 points. LeBron James to score 18+ points against Indiana is priced at -109 on DraftKings. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

SportsLine's computer model has analyzed Wednesday's matchup, with Philadelphia trying to rebound from its first defeat. Indiana has more uncertainty surrounding its lineup, with Ivica Zubac unavailable and Andrew Nembhard questionable. You can also read our NBA betting coverage for more picks and predictions. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Pacers vs. 76ers game preview

Philadelphia's 3-0 start ended Sunday against Detroit, which opened on a 15-1 run and won 106-93. Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points, but the 76ers made just seven of 27 3-pointers. Joel Embiid sat out for injury management, while VJ Edgecombe also missed the game. A night earlier, Embiid banked 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 127-116 win over Milwaukee. His expected return gives the visitors a different lineup on Wednesday.

Indiana's 2-2 start has included sharp swings. The Pacers scored 136 against Brooklyn on Sunday, then managed 102 in a loss at Milwaukee. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and nine assists against the Bucks, while Pascal Siakam collected 20 points and 13 rebounds. Ivica Zubac is out with an ankle injury; Andrew Nembhard is questionable with neck soreness. SportsLine forecasts a 121-115 Philadelphia victory. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

76ers vs. Pacers picks, predictions

76ers to win outright (-198)

Under 236.5 combined points (-108)

76ers to win outright (-198)

The 76ers have several ways to finish a close game. Maxey is averaging 28.8 points through four outings, and Jaylen Brown gives the visitors another scoring option when defenses load up on the lead guard. LeBron James adds a veteran distributor, while Embiid is expected back after sitting against Detroit. Edgecombe, who also missed Sunday, wasn't listed on the latest injury report.

Indiana has a frontcourt problem. Zubac sprained his ankle in Brooklyn and is unavailable, leaving Jay Huff and Larry Nance Jr. to handle center minutes. Nembhard and Haliburton are both questionable, leaving Indiana's backcourt availability uncertain. Haliburton has averaged 21.8 points and 9.5 assists through four games, giving the Pacers another proven scoring option if he plays. The guard has averaged 21.8 points and 9.5 assists through four games, so the Pacers can challenge Philadelphia. The 76ers swept all four meetings last season, although these rosters look different now. DraftKings lists Philadelphia at -198 on the moneyline, with Indiana +164. SportsLine forecasts a six-point 76ers win. Bet on the NBA at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Under 236.5 points (-108)

Three of Philadelphia's first four games finished below 236.5 combined points. The totals were 206, 220, 243 and 199, with Saturday's win over Milwaukee delivering the exception. Sunday's 106-93 loss to Detroit was especially rough from distance: the Sixers hit seven of 27 attempts beyond the arc. Embiid's likely return adds another scorer, although the club has averaged 110 points per game through its first four contests.

Indiana has been less predictable. The Pacers scored 136 against Brooklyn, then 102 at Milwaukee despite putting up 61 points in the first half. They scored just 17 in the fourth quarter on Monday as the Bucks pulled away. Zubac's absence changes the interior rotation, while Nembhard's uncertain status could limit Indiana's playmaking. The teams have cleared 236.5 in three of their eight games combined so far. DraftKings prices Under 236.5 at -108, and SportsLine's 121-115 forecast totals 236. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: