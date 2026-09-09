The NFL season begins with a Super Bowl rematch as the New England Patriots visit the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. The Seahawks won Super Bowl LX in February 29-13 thanks to a bruising showing from its defense, which kept New England quarterback Drake Maye in a blender for most of the night. The Pats will have a new top weapon for Maye with A.J. Brown now in fold. But will the former Eagle be enough for New England to get revenge for the Super Bowl loss?

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. If you're looking to include some anytime touchdown props in your NFL betting, we've highlighted two intriguing plays at DraftKings Sportsbook below. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Patriots vs. Seahawks so you're fully prepared to make plays at the best betting apps, check out SportsLine.

Patriots vs. Seahawks anytime touchdown scorer props

A.J. Brown (+165)

Jadarian Price (+130)

A.J. Brown (+165)

Brown proved to be quite the squeaky wheel towards the end of his time in Philadelphia, in part because he felt he wasn't getting the ball enough. One imagines that the Patriots will be eager to feature their new top wideout. Brown can still cut through defenses and Maye will want to show he can sling it against elite opposition like Seattle after critics said he had an easy path through the playoffs. With New England eager to get revenge and Mike Vrabel looking to change the narrative away from his off-field drama, look for Brown to show why he's the shiny new toy.

Jadarian Price (+130)

Kenneth Walker III dominated the Super Bowl by ripping the Patriots to shreds on the ground. He's now in Kansas City and his backup from last season, Zach Charbonnet, is hurt. The Seahawks drafted Price to be their running back of the future, and he could get a healthy amount of touches while Charbonnet recovers. Look for the rookie to introduce himself to the league.