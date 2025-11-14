Division rivals square off in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season when the Chicago Bears head north to face the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears and Vikings played in Week 1, with Minnesota scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to get a 27-24 comeback win. Chicago has won two in a row and is tied with Detroit for the top spot in the NFC North, while Minnesota tries to bounce back from a loss to the Ravens. Six touchdowns were scored in the Week 1 matchup between these teams, so who will find the end zone this time around?

We've locked in our best Bears vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer bets for Week 11 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Bears vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer props:

Aaron Jones (+100)

The Bears have had fits trying to defend Jones over his tenure with both the Packers and Vikings. In 16 games against Chicago, Jones has found the end zone 14 times. He scored in the Week 1 matchup and appears to be healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury in the middle of the season. He should get plenty of volume and produce against a defense that ranks 27th in yards allowed.

D'Andre Swift (+130)

Swift has been on fire, putting up 357 rushing yards in his last four games. He missed the game against the Bengals but returned last week and logged 80 yards on 13 carries. The Vikings do have a strong defense but have been susceptible against the run, giving up 125.6 yards per game on the ground. I'll back Swift to have another big game on Sunday, which includes him scoring a touchdown.