The Indiana Fever continue to navigate the 2025 WNBA season without star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Las Vegas Aces as she continues to battle a groin injury she aggravated before the All-Star break. The Fever have dropped their last two games, both to the defending champion New York Liberty, while the Aces have won three in a row. Both teams would qualify for the playoffs entering Thursday's games.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Wetzel and Barzilai's top Aces-Fever picks for Thursday, July 24:

Fever +2

Sophie Cunningham Under 4.5 rebounds (-110)

I may be stubborn to take the Fever after losing two straight spread picks on them. But New York shot over 50% from deep in each of those games, and in each game the shooting variance was responsible for the gap between the spread and the final margin.

Even including those two games, the Fever have outperformed the spread by an average of 2.5 points per game in the 12 games Clark has missed, a measurable indication of how much sportsbooks overvalue Clark's impact due to the hype that surrounds her. This game should be closer to a pick'em, so take advantage of the books giving us points on one side.

Sophie Cunningham Under 4.5 rebounds

Cunningham has only cleared this line in seven of her 20 games this season, and she's averaging 4.1 rebounds per game. The biggest reason we're getting this line without any extra juice is that her minutes have been up lately without Clark in the lineup.

However, despite higher minutes without Clark, Cunningham's rebounding rates actually drop with Clark off the floor. Because of that, Cunningham has gone Under this line in eight of her nine games that Clark has missed. Bet on her to stay below this line once again against the Aces.