The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are battling for the second time this season, with Tuesday, July 8's matchup on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Back on May 17, in each team's season opener, New York prevailed 92-78 thanks to big performances from Breanna Stewart (25 points, 8 rebounds) and Natasha Cloud (22 points, 9 assists). Aces star A'ja Wilson racked up 31 points and 16 rebounds in the loss.

Here are the top Aces-Liberty picks for Tuesday, July 8:

Liberty -4.5 (-110)

A'ja Wilson Under 10.5 rebounds (-132)

Liberty -4.5

Both of these teams have been struggling lately, although the Aces did get a bounce-back win at Connecticut their last time out. However, they will be playing their fourth straight road game in this one—they haven't been at home since June 26—and this looks like a spot where that is likely to catch up to them.

New York won the season opener by 14 over Vegas, and while this Liberty team without Jonquel Jones looks a lot more vulnerable than that team did, they still should have the upper hand on their home floor. Take the Liberty in a rivalry matchup.

A'ja Wilson Under 10.5 rebounds

While Wilson did have 16 rebounds in that season-opening loss to the Liberty, she's only cleared this line in four of her 14 games since then. Now, as the Aces continue to integrate new acquisition NaLyssa Smith into the lineup, Wilson's rebound opportunities should only start to decrease.

Wilson had three rebounds in Smith's first game in the starting lineup, and while that came in just 24 minutes due to a blowout, that's far below a double-digit pace. The Liberty are a great matchup to rebound against, but this line is adjusted too far for that, so take the under at 10.5.