Eight horses based in Japan have competed in the Kentucky Derby since 1995, and none have won. The best finish by a Japan-based runner was third by Forever Young last year. This year, Admire Daytona is one of two runners looking to bring the garland of roses to Japan. He enters the race coming off the biggest win of his career, a victory in the UAE Derby.

6 Admire Daytona (30-1)

Trainer Yukihiro Kato

Yukihiro Kato Jockey Christophe Lemaire

Christophe Lemaire Last race First in the UAE Derby by a nose

First in the UAE Derby by a nose Career record 6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $672,047

$672,047 Best career Beyer Speed Figure N/A

N/A Sire Drefong

Below, we'll dig further into Admire Daytona as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

What to know about Admire Daytona

While his countrymate, Luxor Cafe, has received more of the buzz, Admire Daytona enters the Kentucky Derby a bit under the radar.

His last two losses have come to Luxor Cafe. In November, Admire Daytona faced Luxor Cafe in a maiden race and the two battled toe-to-toe, with Luxor Cafe eventually prevailing by a nose. Two starts later in the Hyacinth Stakes, the two horses met again and Admire Daytona was a well-beaten fourth, 3¼ lengths behind Luxor Cafe.

Needing to get away from Luxor Cafe, Admire Daytona was shipped to Dubai for the UAE Derby. In that race, he set the pace, fended off a host of challengers and battled gamely to win by a nose.

At 30-1 at TwinSpires and 1/ST BET, Admire Daytona figures to be forwardly placed Saturday, but this field is filled with horses who do their best racing up front. He could get cooked early if he's too close to a hot pace.

And even if he is able to survive the pace scenario, he still will have to turn the tables on Luxor Cafe.

Post draw analysis

Admire Daytona drew a perfect post for him with the No. 6. From this spot, he should be able to sit a perfect stalking trip outside of all of the speed horses inside him, namely Citizen Bull, Rodriguez and American Promise. He also should be able to save ground.