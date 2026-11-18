The Massachusetts Minutemen will try to keep winning at home when they welcome the Akron Zips to Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Wednesday. Akron (1-9, 0-6 MAC) has struggled mightily this season, losing its last five games and failing to cover in four of those five. UMass (3-5, 2-4 MAC) enters this home contest as a favorite and looks to build momentum heading into the final weeks of the regular season. UMass quarterback William Watson III is questionable with a lower-body injury. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass. The Minutemen are 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest Akron vs. UMass odds. Before making any Akron vs. UMass picks, check out the Akron vs. UMass predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Akron vs. UMass odds

Akron vs. UMass spread UMass -3.5 Akron vs. UMass over/under 46.5 points Akron vs. UMass money line UMass -159, Akron +137 Akron vs. UMass picks See picks at SportsLine Akron vs. UMass streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Akron vs. UMass predictions

After simulating Akron vs. UMass 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. Akron has gone Over in six of its 10 games this season, and the Zips have allowed opponents to score freely, giving up 20 or more points in each of their last four outings. UMass enters at home with an opportunity to push the scoring pace against a defense that has had a difficult time slowing opponents all year.

The computer is calling for 50 combined points as the Over hits 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Akron vs. UMass picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. UMass, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.