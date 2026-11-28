The Iron Bowl returns to Tuscaloosa on Saturday as the Alabama Crimson Tide host the Auburn Tigers in one of college football's historic rivalries. The No. 6-ranked Crimson Tide enter at 9-2 and are looking to strengthen their College Football Playoff position. Auburn (7-4), meanwhile, has already secured bowl eligibility and would love nothing more than to derail Alabama's postseason hopes in Alex Golesh's first season as head coach. The Tigers already played the role of giant killer once, upsetting Georgia on the road earlier this season. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown has been upgraded from questionable to probable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are 14-point favorites, while the over/under is 52.5 in the latest Auburn vs. Alabama odds. Before making any Auburn vs. Alabama picks, check out the Auburn vs. Alabama predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Auburn vs. Alabama odds

Auburn vs. Alabama spread Alabama -14 Auburn vs. Alabama over/under 52.5 points Auburn vs. Alabama money line Alabama -599, Auburn +480 Auburn vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Auburn vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Auburn vs. Alabama predictions

After simulating the Iron Bowl 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 52.5 points at betting apps. Auburn has trended to the Over in recent weeks with four of its past six games clearing the total. Meanwhile, four out of Alabama's five home games against FBS opponents have cleared the total.

Dual-threat QB Byrum Brown has been a problem for defenses, accounting for 2,681 total yards and 24 touchdowns. Alabama's Keelon Russell is no pushover with 2,757 total yards with 26 TDs.

The computer says both QBs can produce enough, projecting 53 combined points as the Over is the value pick 60% of the time at college football betting sites. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Auburn vs. Alabama picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.