The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide, who went 11-4 in 2025 after a lopsided Rose Bowl loss to eventual CFP champion Indiana, open their 2026 season by hosting the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama named Keelon Russell as its starting quarterback after a competitive fall camp battle with Austin Mack, while ECU counters with sixth-year senior Mitch Griffis. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

The Crimson Tide are 28-point favorites in the latest East Carolina vs. Alabama odds. The over/under for total points is 52.5. Before making any East Carolina vs. Alabama picks, be sure to check out the East Carolina vs. Alabama predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. East Carolina. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for ECU vs. Alabama.

Alabama vs. East Carolina spread Alabama -28 Alabama vs. East Carolina over/under 52.5 points Alabama vs. East Carolina money line Alabama -4545, ECU +1725 Alabama vs. East Carolina picks See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. East Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Alabama vs. East Carolina predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Alabama vs. East Carolina, the SportsLine model is recommending going Under (52.5 points) on the total at the best betting apps. Alabama is breaking in new starting quarterback Keelon Russell in his first career start, which typically limits an offense's ceiling even against an overmatched opponent. ECU's offense, led by sixth-year senior Mitch Griffis, faces one of the nation's top defenses.

The only prior meeting between these programs came when Alabama edged ECU 23-22 for just 45 combined points at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama's 2025 defense held opponents to just 19.2 points per game, and the offense averaged 29.5, for a combined average of 48.7 in games played, already below the current total. The advanced model calls for 49 combined points to be scored. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Alabama vs. East Carolina picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Alabama vs. East Carolina 10,000 times and says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. East Carolina, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Alabama vs. East Carolina spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.