A showdown with SEC and College Football Playoff implications highlights Saturday night college football action for Week 6, as the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs visit the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) have scored at an NCAA-best 51.4 points per game and have not allowed more than 20 in any contest. The Crimson Tide (5-0, 3-0) have tallied at least 45 points every week, including a 56-23 road win over then-No. 16 Mississippi State. Alabama bested Georgia in the 2025 regular season, but the Bulldogs won the rematch in the SEC Championship Game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are 1.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 51.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds. Georgia has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2007. Before making any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, check out the Georgia vs. Alabama predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia vs. Alabama spread Alabama -1.5 Georgia vs. Alabama over/under 51.5 points Georgia vs. Alabama money line Alabama -122, Georgia +101 Georgia vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Alabama vs. Georgia predictions

After simulating Georgia vs. Alabama 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 51.5 points at betting apps. That might be a surprise to some, as these teams rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation in scoring, combining to tally a ridiculous 98.1 points per game.

But each team has a defense, too. Georgia's unit is allowing a scant 244.6 yards per game. Alabama's numbers aren't quite of that level of shut-down, but it's held three opponents under 20 points, and its 10th-ranked run defense is a good strength against a Bulldogs offense that averages 213 rush yards per game.

The Over has hit in all five Alabama games and in four of five for Georgia. But SportsLine's model is projecting 45 points in this one, making the Under the value 65% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. Alabama picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.