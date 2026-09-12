SEC play begins early for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats, as the sides meets in a Week 2 college football matchup on Saturday night. Each team had no problems in Week 1, with Bama rolling East Carolina 48-10 and UK cruising past Youngstown State 45-13. This will be a bigger test for 13th-ranked Alabama as it looks to be in the College Football Playoff conversation. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. After opening at -10.5, the Crimson Tide are now 8.5-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points. Before making any Alabama vs. Kentucky picks, check out the Alabama vs. Kentucky predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Kentucky. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Kentucky vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Kentucky spread Alabama -8.5 Alabama vs. Kentucky over/under 47.5 points Alabama vs. Kentucky money line Alabama -365, Kentucky +286 Alabama vs. Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Alabama vs. Kentucky predictions

After simulating Alabama vs. Kentucky 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over (47.5 points) at the best betting apps. These teams scored 48 and 45 points in their season-opening wins, and with the total dropping a point since the opener, the model now has these teams clearing this bar.

New UK coach Will Stein has an offensive background from his days at Oregon, and the early returns were promising last week. Kalen DeBoer, meanwhile, is known as one of the best offensive minds in college football, and quarterback Keelon Russell looked comfortable in the Week SportsLine's model is projecting 51 combined points, making the Over the value pick hitting 53% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Alabama vs. Kentucky picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.