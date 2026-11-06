A classic late-season SEC showdown carries major College Football Playoff weight when the No. 14 LSU Tigers host the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide. A win for either the Tigers (6-2, 3-2) or Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2) strengthens its changes for a playoff bid, while a loss creates a steeper path with November still ahead. Alabama has dominated the head-to-head meetings, winning the last three by double-figures and 13 of the last 15 overall. Lane Kiffin, who was the offensive coordinator for the Tide under Nick Saban from 2014-16, is seeking his first win over Alabama as a head coach (0-5 career), while Kalen DeBoer is 2-0 against LSU, including a dominant 2024 win in Death Valley. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rogue, La. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 52.5 in the latest Alabama vs. LSU odds. Before making any LSU vs. Alabama picks, check out the Alabama vs. LSU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Alabama vs. LSU odds

Alabama vs. LSU spread LSU -6.5 Alabama vs. LSU over/under 52.5 points Alabama vs. LSU money line LSU -225, Alabama +195 Alabama vs. LSU picks See picks at SportsLine Alabama vs. LSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Alabama vs. LSU predictions

After simulating Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 52.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has cashed in every Alabama victory, and in neither of its defeats.

The Tigers feature one of the nation's most explosive offenses, scoring at 40.1 ppg. QB Sam Leavitt has been stead with 2,173 yards and 17 TDs. He'll face one of the premier defenses, thought the Tiger is better vs. the run than it is the pass, and LSU can throw it around with the best of them. Alabama counters with Keelon Russell, who's passed for 2,057 yards with 20 combined TDs. LSU has allowed 17 points or less in each win, and over 30 points in each loss.

The computer is calling for 53 combined points as the Over is the value side 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Alabama vs. LSU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.