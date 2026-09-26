No. 8 Alabama dismantled Florida State 50-36 last Saturday behind sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell, who threw for 320 yards in an impressive performance, and the Crimson Tide (3-0, 1-0 SEC) welcomed the South Carolina Gamecocks to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. South Carolina comes in at 2-1 after a rough 41-34 home loss to Mississippi State last week despite 282 passing yards from junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who helped the Gamecocks open the season with blowout wins over Kent State and Towson before the SEC slate kicked off. Alabama edge rushers Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu have been ruled out. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 12.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 54.5 points. Before making any South Carolina vs. Alabama picks, check out the South Carolina vs. Alabama predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina vs. Alabama. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Alabama:

South Carolina vs. Alabama spread Alabama -12.5 South Carolina vs. Alabama over/under 54.5 points South Carolina vs. Alabama money line Alabama -518, South Carolina +390 South Carolina vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine South Carolina vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top South Carolina vs. Alabama predictions

After simulating South Carolina vs. Alabama 10,000 times, the SportsLine model is going Under (54.5 points) at betting apps. While Keelon Russell and the Alabama offense have been explosive in the early going, the model sees South Carolina's defense playing tight in a physical SEC environment at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks offense has been inconsistent, giving the model little reason to project a high-scoring night game.

The advanced model calls for 42 combined points to be scored, as the Under hits in 59% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make South Carolina vs. Alabama picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Carolina vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 22-19 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.