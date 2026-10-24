Teams in need of season-stabilizing wins face off in a key SEC matchup Saturday afternoon when Alabama Crimson Tide host the Texas A&M Aggies. Alabama (5-2, 3-2 SEC) has dropped two straight, both vs. top-15 competition, 20-17 to Georgia and 26-10 at Tennessee. The offense has sputtered with sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell held under 150 yards in both losses. For A&M (4-3, 1-3), the Aggies arrive after a 41-0 shutout of The Citadel but has overall struggled offensively in the SEC. Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams remains out. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide are favored by 13.5 points, with the over/under at 49.5 in the latest Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds. Before making any Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks, check out the Texas A&M vs. Alabama predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama odds

Texas A&M vs. Alabama spread Alabama -13.5 Texas A&M vs. Alabama over/under 49.5 points Texas A&M vs. Alabama money line Alabama -556, Texas A&M +450 Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Texas A&M vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Texas A&M vs. Alabama predictions

After simulating Texas A&M vs. Alabama 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 49.5 points at betting apps. The Under would be a trend following both of these teams. It's hit with ease in three straight SEC games for the Aggies, and in back-to-back games for the Tide.

Each team averages just under 165 rushing yards per game, so expect ball control to be a focus for both sides. Edwards averages a robust 6.7 yards per carry for A&M, and Trae'shawn Brown 5.5 for Alabama. That means running clocks and a path to the Under.

The model is projecting 44 combined points as the Under hits 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.