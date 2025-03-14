The No. 3 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7) will try to take down the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-10) for the third time this season when they meet in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night. Alabama beat Kentucky by five points on the road in January before sweeping the series with a 96-83 win at home in February. The Crimson Tide earned a double bye in the SEC Tournament after finishing third in the standings, and they are coming off an overtime win against top-ranked Auburn. Kentucky won its final two games of the regular season before beating No. 14 seed Oklahoma on a last-second shot in the second round on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Alabama is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 179.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Alabama picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Alabama vs. Kentucky spread: Alabama -7.5

Alabama vs. Kentucky over/under: 179.5 points

Alabama vs. Kentucky money line: Alabama: -326, Kentucky: +260

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has proven that Kentucky does not do enough to challenge the Crimson Tide's high-tempo style, winning a pair of shootouts during the regular season. They are coming off their best win of the season, taking down top-ranked Auburn last Saturday. Senior guard Mark Sears only scored nine points, but he knocked down a floater at the buzzer to give his team the win.

Senior forward Grant Nelson had 23 points and eight rebounds, shooting 8 of 15 from the floor. The Crimson Tide have won two of the last four SEC Tournaments and are coming off a run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament last season. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they have covered in six of their last seven games in March.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky nearly blew a double-digit lead in the final 80 seconds on Thursday, but Otega Oweh scored on a baseline drive with one second remaining. He led the Wildcats with 27 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including a 2 of 3 mark from 3-point range. Senior guard Koby Brea added 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting, knocking down 4 of 7 attempts from the perimeter.

Senior guard Lamont Butler played just eight minutes before exiting with a shoulder injury, and his availability is in doubt. Oweh is the team's leading scorer this season, averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. Alabama might need time to get back in rhythm, as it has been sidelined for six days following the emotional win over Auburn. Kentucky has won 14 of the last 20 meetings between these teams.

How to make Alabama vs. Kentucky picks

