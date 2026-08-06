Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Thursday, Aug. 6, by proven model

The Baltimore Orioles go for the three-game series sweep when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in an American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Baltimore is coming off a 5-2 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The Angels (43-71), who have lost 10 of 12, are 18-38 on the road this season. The Orioles (56-58), who have won four of six, are 32-29 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Orioles have won five of the past seven meetings between the teams. Baltimore is a -192 favorite on the money line (risk $192 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Orioles odds, while the over/under, is 9.5. Before making any Angels vs. Orioles picks, be sure to see the Angels vs. Orioles predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Angels vs. Orioles and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Orioles vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Orioles money line Orioles -192, Angels +172 Angels vs. Orioles over/under 9.5 runs Angels vs. Orioles run line Orioles -1.5 (+102) Angels vs. Orioles picks See picks at SportsLine Angels vs. Orioles streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Angels vs. Orioles predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Angels vs. Orioles, the model is going Under 9.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in seven of Los Angeles' last 10 games and in three of the last four Baltimore games, including one push. The Under is also 6-3 when Ryan Johnson starts for the Angels.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Angels' Zach Neto, Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel. The Orioles, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.5 total bases or more from Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.7 total runs. Get the Angels vs. Orioles money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Angels vs. Orioles picks

After simulating every pitch of Angels vs. Orioles 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Orioles vs. Angels, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.