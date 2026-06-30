Angels vs. Mariners Tuesday MLB parlay: Bryan Woo's home and road splits for Seattle continue to astound

If you follow my picks at all here at CBS Sports or over at SportsLine, you know I pretty much only get home teams in Major League Baseball. I simply think it's more likely that a home team can rally than a road club can and that most guys play better at home in front of friends and family, used to ballpark surroundings, etc.

The first thing I do is look at a starting pitcher's home/road splits, and maybe no one is more different on the mound depending on the location than Seattle's Bryan Woo. He's on the hill tonight against the visiting Los Angeles Angels with a 9:40 ET first pitch.

Angels vs. Mariners MLB same-game parlay

Seattle No Bat Bottom 9

Alt Under 9.5

DraftKings SGP price: +132

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Overall, Woo is 6-6 with a 4.26 ERA, which are perfectly ordinary numbers. But on the road, he's 1-6 with a 6.38 ERA and .284 opponents' batting average. Here are the 26-year-old righty's past four away outings:

June 24 – Lost at Pittsburgh, allowing five runs and six hits over four IP.

Lost at Pittsburgh, allowing five runs and six hits over four IP. June 11 – Lost at Baltimore, allowing seven runs and seven hits over five IP.

Lost at Baltimore, allowing seven runs and seven hits over five IP. June 5 – Lost at Detroit, allowing five runs and nine hits over 6.1 IP.

Lost at Detroit, allowing five runs and nine hits over 6.1 IP. May 24 – Lost at Kansas City, allowing four runs and six hits over 4.2 IP.

"Honestly, if I had answers for you, I'd have answers for myself," Woo said of his road woes after that Pittsburgh loss. "It seems like I'm always digging for answers. I'm looking everywhere. I just don't know. I wish I had a better answer than that. I'm staying on, thinking pitch-to-pitch. That's when I'm operating at my best, but it's difficult when things aren't going well."

The Mariners seriously need to get Woo a mental coach or something on the road – the one big inning seems to get him there. And that's often the third inning, where Woo has a 9.56 ERA this season with 17 earned runs allowed in 16 innings.

At pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park in Seattle overall, he is 5-0 with a 2.00 ERA and .154 opponents' batting average in seven starts. Here are his past four home outings:

June 18 – Beat Baltimore with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits with nine Ks.

Beat Baltimore with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits with nine Ks. May 30 – Beat Arizona with seven shutout innings, allowing two hits with nine Ks.

Beat Arizona with seven shutout innings, allowing two hits with nine Ks. May 18 – Beat Chicago White Sox with six shutout innings, allowing three hits with eight Ks.

Beat Chicago White Sox with six shutout innings, allowing three hits with eight Ks. May 6 – Beat Atlanta with six shutout innings, allowing one hits with nine Ks.

Woo has faced the Angels once this season, and it was the exception to his road rule as he threw seven shutout innings in Anaheim in a no-decision back on April 3. That was easily his best road start of the year. Jo Adell, one of many Angels who could be traded by the Aug. 3 deadline, has had success off Woo in his career, going 5-for-11 with three homers and a double.

For tonight, the SportsLine Projection Model forecasts Woo at 5.8 innings, 6.2 strikeouts, 5.0 hits allowed and 2.1 earned runs. He had a career-high 13 strikeouts in his last home start against the Angels on Sept. 13, 2025. Woo is +129 to personally win via DraftKings and set at Over/Under 7.5 Ks.

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One Angels guy I do think will be a goner is righty Jose Soriano (8-4, 3.32 ERA), who pitches tonight. He's on a very cheap one-year, $2.9 million deal and will only get more expensive in 2027 through arbitration. The Angels aren't going anywhere in the next few years, so they might as well sell high now on the 27-year-old Dominican. He already is regressing, with a 5.34 ERA in May and 5.32 this month after starting the season 5-0 with a 0.24 ERA.

Soriano hasn't faced the Mariners this year and didn't have a decision against them in 2025, with a 4.50 ERA over two starts. Julio Rodriguez hammers him, going 8-for-15 with two homers and a double against him in his career. Soriano is 1-0 with a 3.66 ERA in five career games (three starts) at T-Mobile Park. At 13-13 in June, the Angels are looking to secure their first winning month of the season and first since going 15-11 (.577) in June 2025.

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We hit our Monday MLB parlay in this space, and I see no reason why this would be any different. George Kirby going eight strong Monday only helps the Seattle bullpen here if needed much behind Wood. The model has Mariners 4.9-3.8. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.