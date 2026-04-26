The Kansas City Royals have won three of their past four at Kauffman Stadium and are looking for the sweep of the Los Angeles Angels there on Sunday Night Baseball to cap a busy MLB weekend. The Royals lost eight in a row before their current run at home, while L.A. has lost six of its past seven games. First pitch for Sunday Night Baseball is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Left-hander Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.08 ERA) is set to start for the Angels against Royals righty Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.15). Kansas City is a slight -116 favorite on the money line, with L.A. priced at -104, and the game total is set at 8.5 runs.

SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has built his best same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball, and those interested in tailing his picks should use the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Angels vs. Royals on Sunday.

Royals vs. Angels same-game parlay

First 5 Innings Total Under 6

Royals +1.5

Same-game parlay odds: +110 at BetMGM (0.5 units)

After losing eight straight games, the Royals have quietly won three of their last four at home and look to finish a sweep of the Angels on Sunday. Kansas City gets the benefit of a day off Monday after the late game, while the Angels stay on the road and travel to Chicago for a date with the White Sox on Monday night.

That quick turnaround has me looking to fade L.A. on Monday, but here in the Sunday Night game, I side with the

Royals and Seth Lugo to get the sweep.

Lugo was roughed up during a couple of appearances in the World Baseball Classic before the season, but since the MLB campaign started, he's been nothing short of fantastic. Pitching into the seventh inning in four starts already, the Royals right-hander has held opponents to one run or fewer in four of five starts, with the only miss coming when he allowed two runs.

The veteran knows how to pitch efficiently, and despite some walk issues (mainly against lefties), he's been able to get deeper into the game each time he steps on the mound. I mention the split on his walks because he should be facing a lineup of eight right-handed hitters, helping to cut down potential free passes, despite this lineup for L.A. being one of the best at walking against right-handed pitchers.

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Right-handed bats have also hit a paltry .128 against Lugo to begin the year, with five hits and one walk across 12.2 innings and no home runs allowed. That's thanks in large part to keeping the ball on the ground a bit more this year, which is huge against a team like the Angels that boasts the fourth most home runs in MLB against right-handed pitchers.

Reid Detmers has allowed at least three runs in three of five starts thus far, with four and five runs allowed recently. He's not someone I feel confident in backing, but the underlying numbers do point to him being a better pitcher than we've seen.

Obviously one pitcher has fared much better in terms of hard results, but Detmers gets to face a Royals lineup that's been one of the worst in MLB so far against southpaws and one that wasn't great last year either. His expected ERA is under three, and his xFIP paints him and Seth Lugo as rather even pitchers who are better than league average.

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The first five innings run projection feels a bit high even at just over five runs, but it's still nowhere near the seven runs that we would need to beat us here. I'm banking on Detmers pitching closer to his expected stats and Lugo continuing his dominance for at least a couple times through the order to stay under this total.

The bullpen has been ravaged for L.A., and these two teams rank as two of the worst bullpens in baseball, so I'm sticking with the F5 total instead of full game, and hoping the LA bullpen issues help the Royals come away with a sweep or close loss in the end. At the +110 price on MGM, this is worth at least a half unit.