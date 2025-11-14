Two top Super Bowl contenders are looking to get back in the win column in Week 11 when they square off in one of the top games of the week. The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a shocking blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins, host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost a close one to the New England Patriots in Week 10.

These two teams are firmly in the playoff hunt, with Buffalo holding a wild card spot in the AFC while Tampa Bay once again leads the NFC South. Both sides have great offenses that rank among the NFL's best, and that's thanks in large part to their quarterbacks as Josh Allen is the reigning MVP and Baker Mayfield has been one of the best QBs in football since joining the Bucs.

With great quarterbacks on both sides of the field, there should be plenty of scoring in Buffalo this Sunday. So what are the top anytime touchdown scorer props for this game? We've picked one for each team that you should check out. And be sure to look at our NFL betting guide for more NFL betting tips and advice. For these two picks, we'll be using FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast Buccaneers-Bills, which includes a wide variety of player props.

Top Buccaneers vs. Bills anytime touchdown scorer props:

Tez Johnson (+250)

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both sidelined, rookie Emeka Egbuka has been Mayfield's go-to target. But his fellow rookie, Johnson, has quietly carved out a sizable role in Tampa's offense, especially lately. The seventh-round pick has caught four or more passes in each of his last three games and he has four touchdowns over his last four games, including two last week. With Egbuka likely to be the Bills' focus defensively, Johnson could be in line for some favorable looks.

Dawson Knox (+300)

Dalton Kincaid is likely out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury, which stinks for the Bills. The good news is they have a capable veteran option at tight end still with Knox, who has plenty of familiarity catching passes from Allen. Knox's 2025 numbers don't jump out and he has yet to catch a touchdown this year, but he has 24 in his career and the Bucs are bad when defending opposing tight ends, allowing nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns to that position this season. The favorable matchup, longer odds and increased opportunity share all make Knox an appealing target this weekend.