AFC East rivals clash in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season when the Miami Dolphins head to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets. The Dolphins have won three games in a row as they try to salvage something from this season while the Jets are coming off a 27-24 win over the Falcons, their third of the campaign. These sides met in Week 3 in Miami, and the Dolphins won that game 27-21.

Miami ranks 24th in scoring this season and New York is right behind at 25th, so where will the touchdowns come from? We've highlighted some players worth backing to find the end zone in this matchup with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Dolphins vs. Jets and NFL player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Dolphins vs. Jets anytime touchdown scorer props:

De'Von Achane (-145)

Achane has found paydirt in eight games this season, including two of the last three contests. The Dolphins have centered their offense around the running back, who is guaranteed to see major volume as the lead playmaker for this team. Achane averaged 5.0 yards per carry against the Jets in Week 3 and found the end zone, so why not back him to score again in Week 14?

Adonai Mitchell (+245)

Mitchell has had his problem with drops, which is why the Colts sent him to the Jets in the first place. However, there's no denying the talent level. If New York had more even quarterback play, Mitchell would be a potential breakout player down the stretch. He scored a touchdown for the first time this season in Week 13 and Tyrod Taylor will continue to give him opportunities on deep balls, which the Dolphins struggle to defend against. Back the Jets receiver at these odds.