The New Orleans Saints will try to halt the Chicago Bears' three-game winning streak when the two teams meet in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. The Bears escaped Washington with a 25-24 win thanks to a game-winning field goal from Jake Moody in Week 6, while the Saints fell to the Patriots 25-19. While this game is not expected to be a shootout, there should be some touchdown scorers for bettors to target.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook when looking at touchdown scorers for this contest. For a full game forecast for Saints vs. Bears and player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Saints vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

Alvin Kamara (+150)

The running back has been seeing less volume over the last few weeks, which makes you wonder if a trade is looming. For now, Kamara should continue to be one of the few players on this Saints team who can make things happen from anywhere on the field. The Bears have not exactly been a great defense, ranking 27th in yards allowed and points allowed per game despite playing some lesser teams. New Orleans should move the ball well enough to get Kamara in scoring position a few times during this contest.

Olamide Zaccheaus (+185)

\Believe it or not, Zaccheaus is actually second on the team in targets behind Rome Odunze. There's a lot of frustration about players like Luther Burden and Colston Loveland being held up behind Zaccheaus, who hasn't shown much despite getting opportunities. This is a good chance for him to silence some of the noise. The Saints have a decent pass defense but are vulnerable in the interior of their defense. That gives Zaccheaus some openings as a slot receiver.