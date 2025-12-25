Christmas Day brings us the start of Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, and two NFC North teams are set to face off with the Lions visiting the Vikings. The Vikings got the last laugh back in November with a narrow win, but the Lions still have something to play for -- a postseason berth. Detroit needs to win out and get help from the Packers' final two opponents, but that just means Dan Campbell's squad will be especially motivated on Christmas Day.

Both offenses are loaded with playmakers, and we saw more than 50 combined points get scored the last time these teams faced off. So who will find the end zone on Christmas Day? We've picked one anytime touchdown scorer for each team, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips and advice, check out our NFL betting guide. And also make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Lions vs. Vikings looks like for additional analysis, including more prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Lions vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer props:

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime TD

Only one receiver has more touchdown receptions than St. Brown's 11, and the star receiver had a touchdown reception and a catch-turned-lateral-turned-touchdown negated for offensive pass interference on the Lions' final drive of the game against the Steelers. Jared Goff clearly has his eyes fixated on St. Brown in the red zone, and even with those OPI calls, he's still one of the best targets in the game near the end zone. The Lions may very well aim to get St. Brown a touchdown -- or two -- given how Sunday's game against the Steelers ended.

Justin Jefferson anytime TD scorer

It was always likely that the Vikings would take a step back in J.J. McCarthy's first year as the team's quarterback, but that the team was never really in the conversation for a playoff berth is a big disappointment. McCarthy has played better of late, though his best games have come against bottom-feeding defenses. The second-year quarterback's erratic play has resulted in the worst season of Justin Jefferson's career, and somehow the star wideout only has two touchdowns in 2025. For Week 17, Jefferson will be catching passes from undrafted rookie Max Brosmer as McCarthy is out once again. Brosmer's first career start was a four-interception disaster in Seattle, but Detroit's defense isn't nearly as good as the Seahawks'. It seems likely that Minnesota will try everything it can to get its best weapon more involved over these final two games, starting against a motivated Detroit team. Jefferson certainly can help play spoiler here, especially if the Vikings make it a point to get him the ball.

