The NFC South will be decided in the two meetings between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers over the next three weeks. The first is Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., an NFL Week 16 matchup between 7-7 teams struggling to find consistency. Tampa Bay has won eight of the past nine meetings, but they're usually physical affairs. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield finally has his full complement of receivers, while Rico Dowdle has led a pretty strong Carolina rushing attack, but both teams come in off a loss in Week 15.

Neither defense has been impressive, so Mayfield and counterpart Bryce Young will look to take advantage Sunday. And with players like Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka and Dowdle and Tetairoa McMillan for Carolina, there could be some fireworks. So, who are the best players to count on as the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Tampa Bay vs. Carolina? We've identified two strong selections for the NFL Week 16 meeting.



We'll break down our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Panthers vs. Bucs, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Carolina vs. Tampa Bay and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Buccaneers vs. Panthers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Chris Godwin (+310)

Tetairoa McMillan (+165)

With Mike Evans back and Emeka Egbuka establishing himself, Godwin has been a little overlooked. He will never go unnoticed by Mayfield, though, and he is as reliable as they come in key moments. That's why he had a touchdown and two first downs on four receptions last week and added a two-point conversion. He's always a top target in the red zone.

The Tampa Bay defense just gave up 373 passing yards and three TDs to Kirk Cousins. Young is no Kirk Cousins, but he can make plays, and McMillan is his favorite option. The Bucs have the NFL's third-worst passing defense and have allowed 64 explosive pass plays, fifth-most in the league. McMillan has 851 receiving yards and six TDs this season.