Two teams moving in opposite directions meet on Sunday for their Week 5 matchups. The Indianapolis Colts have been the talk of the NFL, storming out of the gate to a 3-1 record that could have been even better if not for Adonai Mitchell's unfortunate fumble and holding penalty on a big Jonathan Taylor run. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 1-3 and look stuck in the mud. The two teams meet in Indianapolis on Sunday. Which anytime touchdown scorer props are worth investing in for this Week 5 clash?

Check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway to get tips and strategies when it comes to NFL betting, including on anytime touchdown scorers.

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer props for Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Colts-Raiders, including more player props.

Top Raiders vs. Colts anytime touchdown scorer props:

Ashton Jeanty -120

With Brock Bowers potentially still sidelined, Jeanty looks likely to remain the centerpiece of the Las Vegas offense. The Indianapolis defense will know to hone in on him, yes, but Jeanty is a dynamic player and can muscle his way into the end zone. Given how shaky Geno Smith has looked, the rushing attack is critical for Vegas. Look for the star rookie to cash in on Sunday.

Tyler Warren +155

How about another star rookie? Warren has been excellent for the Colts. He's only scored once -- on a goal line rush, of all things -- but sooner or later, Daniel Jones will get him a score through the air. With the Las Vegas defense being vulnerable to the pass, we expect the big tight end to get a more traditional six points this week.