The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets have a total of 47.5 for their Week 5 clash, which is tied for the fourth-highest total of any contest this week. With two struggling defenses squaring off, there are expected to be at least a few touchdowns scored on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Top Cowboys vs. Jets anytime touchdown scorer props:

Breece Hall -115

Jets short-yardage running back Braelon Allen suffered a knee injury in Monday's contest against the Dolphins, and he will be sidelined for quite a bit. Breece Hall has been the leader of this backfield rotation, and I now think he'll get the short-yardage touches as well, including around the end zone. Isaiah Davis has mostly served as the passing-down back and on special teams, so why not just give those high-value touches to your most talented running back? The Cowboys' defense has surrendered four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the first four games of the season.

Jake Ferguson +140

Ferguson has been a target machine so far this season, racking up 39 of them so far this season, including 21 in the past two games with CeeDee Lamb sidelined for most of the action. Ferguson scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Packers and is clearly a top-two option in this Dallas passing attack with Dak Prescott throwing the ball exceptionally well. The Jets just gave up two touchdowns to Dolphins tight end Darren Waller last weekend, so backing Ferguson at plus money here is certainly worth a play.