The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a narrow defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now they face another Florida team when they travel across the country to take on the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 6 tilt. Seattle is 3-2 and is a Sam Darnold deflected interception away from being 4-1. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is 4-1 after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Points should be scored here with both offenses clicking, so who are the top anytime touchdown scorer props to target here?

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook odds for these anytime touchdown scorer props for Seahawks vs. Jaguars. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast Seahawks-Jaguars, including more player props.

Top Seahawks vs. Jaguars anytime touchdown scorer props:

Brian Thomas Jr. (+150)

It's wild the Jaguars are 4-1 with Brian Thomas Jr. having just 244 yards and no touchdowns. But that's the reality of the situation in Jacksonville. Just imagine how good the Jags will be when Thomas catches fire like he did last year when he nabbed 10 touchdown receptions as a rookie!

Seattle's defense was among the NFL's best in the early stages of 2025 but just allowed 38 points to Tampa Bay. The Seahawks are beat up on the defensive line and in the secondary, so Trevor Lawrence should have ample time and opportunity to connect with Thomas for a score in Week 6.

AJ Barner (+295)

Barner had four touchdown receptions as a rookie last year, and he already has four in 2025 after finding the end zone twice in Week 5. It's clear Darnold is looking Barner's way in the red zone, especially as the Seahawks don't have a typical big-bodied wide receiver on the roster. The Jags gave up touchdowns to tight ends in each of the last two weeks, so that's a trend worth monitoring.