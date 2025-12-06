The Denver Broncos are on their way to wrapping up the AFC West division title, and they can take another step towards that goal when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. Not much has gone right for the Raiders but they'll be hoping to build some momentum in these final games to take something positive into the offseason. These teams played a brutal 10-7 game in early November on a Thursday night, so fans and anytime touchdown bettors are hoping this rematch will feature more scoring.

Here's a few players worth looking at as anytime touchdown scorer picks for Broncos vs. Raiders in Week 14 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Broncos vs. Raiders and NFL player prop recommendations, head over to the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Broncos vs. Raiders anytime touchdown scorer props:

RJ Harvey (-120)

With J.K. Dobbins done for the year, the Broncos have finally let Harvey loose. The rookie has delivered some exciting bursts here and there but is now given the full workload as the team's lead running back. The Raiders are actually decent against the run, so Harvey could have some trouble on the ground in this one. However, Las Vegas is still one of the worst scoring defenses and Harvey is involved in all facets of this offense to be a strong anytime touchdown bet.

Brock Bowers (+195)

It's been a bad season for Bowers, partly due to an injury which cost him a month of the campaign. Another part of it is the offense, which has been underwhelming despite getting Geno Smith at quarterback and adding Ashton Jeanty at running back. The Broncos present a challenge as one of the league's top defenses but the Raiders simply don't have many options offensively when it comes to playmakers. Bowers found the end zone twice in Week 13 and he should keep it going in Week 14.