The Bears lost their grip on the NFC's top seed in a tough battle with Green Bay on Sunday, but they'll look to rebound in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season when they host the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland offense showed a little spark with Shedeur Sanders under center in a loss to Tennessee last week. Fellow rookies Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. also contributed big plays. The Browns (3-10) have been eliminated from the playoffs, so the young guys will focus on building a rapport. The Bears (9–4) have been strong on offense, with quarterback Caleb Williams taking a step in Ben Johnson's first season as head coach.

The Bears are scoring almost 26 points per game, and Williams has been instrumental for that. He has 321 rushing yards for the league's second-best rushing attack but has weapons in the passing game too. Sanders threw for 364 yards last week and the Bears defense is vulnerable while Cleveland's unit is among the NFL's best. So, who are the best players to count on as anytime touchdown scorer picks for Chicago vs. Cleveland? We've picked one anytime touchdown scorer for each team with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For more NFL betting tips and advice, including for anytime touchdown scorer props, check out our NFL betting guide. And check out the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Browns-Bears.

Top Browns vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props:

Caleb Williams (+295)

Quinshon Judkins (+120)

Caleb Williams (+295)

Cleveland has the best passing defense in the NFL, allowing 165 yards per game, and Williams has three rushing touchdowns this season. He looked comfortable scrambling against the Packers on Sunday, and he seems even more energized in front of the home fans. The Browns are second in the NFL with 44 sacks, so Williams might be running for his life often. If he gets to the red zone and ends up in a tough spot, he should be able to poke one in.

Quinshon Judkins (+120)

The rookie was bottled up in the run game last week, rushing for just 26 yards, but he broke free to take a screen pass 68 yards to set up a touchdown. The Bears allow 357 yards per game, sixth-most in the NFL, and 5.1 yards per rush, tied for third-most. Judkins has scored multiple touchdowns twice this season and has seven in 12 games. The rookies are going to get a ton of touches in this game and if the Browns score points, Judkins should be right in the middle of it.