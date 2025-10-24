The New York Giants pulled off an upset against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football, and they'll be looking for the season sweep when they visit Philadelphia in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. The Eagles snapped their two-game skid with a win in Week 7 over the Vikings, while the Giants are trying to recover from a massive collapse against the Denver Broncos where they allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter after shutting out Denver for the first three.

There were seven touchdowns scored in the 34-17 Giants victory in Week 6, so there's bound to be some fireworks on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. We'll lock in on a few anytime touchdown scorer picks for Giants vs. Eagles in Week 8 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you'd like to see a full game forecast for Giants vs. Eagles and more player prop recommendations, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Giants vs. Eagles anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jalen Hurts (-125)

Hurts got into the end zone thanks to the "tush push" or "Brotherly Shove" maneuver in Week 6, and the Eagles aren't going to suddenly stop going away from the play. As long as Philadelphia gets near the goal line, expect Hurts to be in play for a touchdown on the ground. The quarterback has been fairly quiet with his legs overall, though, so he might not be as much of a threat for big runs this season.

Cam Skattebo (+100)

Skattebo had three touchdowns in his breakout game against the Eagles, and you can bet he's chomping at the bit to follow up on that performance with another big showing. The rookie has taken advantage of Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s injury to command this backfield, and his chemistry with Jaxson Dart is obvious. I like Skattebo to find paydirt in Week 8.