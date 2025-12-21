The Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys face off in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season trending in opposite directions. The Chargers have solidified their standing as playoff contenders with wins over the Eagles and Chiefs over the last two weeks, while the Cowboys have faltered against the Lions and Vikings after it looked like they'd make a real playoff push following a three-game win streak. Dallas has one of the league's top scoring offenses, and while the Chargers haven't been as prolific as expected, L.A. does have enough weapons to take advantage of a Cowboys defense that has surrendered 78 points over the last two games.

Here's a look at which players we feel bettors should lock in as anytime touchdown scorers for Chargers vs. Cowboys in Week 16, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're interested in a full game forecast for Chargers vs. Cowboys and more NFL player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Top Chargers vs. Cowboys anytime touchdown scorer props:

Omarion Hampton (+105)

Hampton has 28 carries over the last two games after coming back from his IR stint, though he's only found the end zone once through the air. That should change against the Cowboys, who have surrendered 120.1 yards per game on the ground this season and gave up six rushing touchdowns over the last two games.

CeeDee Lamb (+135)

It's now or never for Dallas, and that usually means Dak Prescott and Lamb start to get things going. The star receiver has 100+ receiving yards in three straight games but has not found paydirt in that span. This is likely to be a high-scoring affair, and that means plenty of opportunities for Lamb, even though the Chargers do have a solid pass defense. Lamb and George Pickens are both strong options here, but the former has seen more volume over the last three weeks.