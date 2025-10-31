The Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals will both be looking to recover from Week 8 defeats when they square off in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. The Bears are coming off a tough loss to the Ravens, while the Bengals saw the Jets mount a comeback for New York's first win of the campaign. This game will feature two of the worst scoring defenses in the league, which means plenty of options for bettors when it comes to making anytime touchdown scorer picks.

We'll go over our best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Bears vs. Bengals in Week 9 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're into NFL betting and want a full game forecast for Bears vs. Bengals and NFL player prop recommendations, visit the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Bears vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer props:

Chase Brown (-155)

After failing to score for six straight games, Brown found the end zone twice against the Jets in a wild 39-38 New York win. The running back doesn't see as much volume as a typical workhorse would, but he's still getting 15-18 touches per game. This Bengals offense has gotten a nice lift since Joe Flacco's arrival, and Brown should get some openings against a bad Bears defense.

Rome Odunze (-105)

Odunze got off to a hot start in 2025, scoring five touchdowns in the first four games. He's cooled off substantially since then, but Week 9 presents a great spot to bounce back. The Bengals rank 30th in pass defense and last in scoring defense, which means Odunze should feast on this unit. Chicago's offense has been inconsistent under Ben Johnson, but the Bears have moved the ball well against bad defenses. The Bengals certainly qualify as such.