One of the NFL's most intense rivalries returns in Week 15 as the Baltimore Ravens (6-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (4-9). The struggles of Baltimore's offense have hampered the Ravens' attempt to make a comeback and charge toward a playoff spot, while the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't managed to spark the Bengals out of the doldrums. Nonetheless, Sunday's game should be as spicy as ever, particularly with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens just a game behind the Steelers in the AFC North. Which players represent the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Ravens vs. Bengals? We've identified two quality selections.

We've picked one player from each side to score, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to take a look at our NFL betting guide for more tips and advice on placing NFL bets like anytime touchdown scorer props, and also make sure to visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Ravens vs. Bengals for more analysis, including prop recommendations and expert picks.

Top Ravens vs. Bengals anytime touchdown scorer props:

Chase Brown anytime TD

It's always noteworthy when a team's top running back is a plus-money option on the anytime TD odds board. The book has set the price at that level for a reason, of course, but we'll take the bait here and back Brown. The Ravens struggle to defend passes to running backs in the red zone, and Brown is a good pass-catching back. Someone besides Ja'Marr Chase has to do something in this offense, and that someone is probably Brown.

Isaiah Likely anytime TD

The Bengals are the worst team in the league when it comes to stopping tight ends from scoring, and Likely found the end zone last week. Mark Andrews remains the top tight end in the Baltimore offense, of course, but given Cincinnati's struggles against the position, one wonders whether the Ravens could find chances to feed them both.