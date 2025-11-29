One playoff hopeful faces another NFC foe that is just looking to build positive momentum when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Arizona Cardinals. Tampa leads the NFC South while it's looking like another sub-.500 year for Arizona in a tough NFC West. Both teams are banged up entering the weekend, but both are in the bottom 10 of scoring defense, setting up a potentially high-scoring affair in Florida on Sunday.

We've chosen one anytime touchdown scorer for each of the Cardinals and Buccaneers for this Week 13 tilt, including a receiver who has enjoyed a red-hot stretch of late. For more betting tips and advice, check out our NFL betting guide, which includes information on anytime touchdown scorer props. For these anytime touchdown scorer props, we're using FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Cardinals-Buccaneers, which includes all sorts of player props, expert picks and more critical information.

Top Cardinals vs. Buccaneers anytime touchdown scorer props:

Michael Wilson (+180)

It looks like Marvin Harrison Jr. could return after a two-week absence, which may eat into Wilson's targets (33 over the last two weeks), but it's clear the young receiver has chemistry with Jacob Brissett after catching 25 passes for over 300 yards these two weeks with Harrison sidelined. What Wilson didn't do, however, is catch a touchdown. If Harrison returns, that could open things up for Wilson in the red zone, and Brissett clearly is comfortable looking his way.

Chris Godwin (+230)

Tampa may get running back Bucky Irving back for the first time since Week 4, but that may just lead to a logjam in the backfield. Rather than target Irving or any of the Bucs' other running backs, we'll look at Godwin, who has great rapport with Baker Mayfield (who is questionable but is expected to play). Godwin has lost a lot of time to injury this year, which has helped result in rookie Emeka Egbuka carving out a big role. With attention on Egbuka, the veteran Godwin could take advantage of a poor Cardinals defense and connect for another big score with Mayfield.