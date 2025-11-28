Two teams coming off wins will meet in Week 13 action on Sunday when the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers visit the 3-8 Cleveland Browns. The 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers on Monday for their second win in a row in a rather sloppy affair from the offense while the Browns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Shedeur Sanders' first NFL start.

The Browns have one of the NFL's most elite defenses and are coming off a 10-sack performance, while Brock Purdy stalled San Francisco's offense with three picks on Monday. Additionally, the 49ers have a good defense of their own, while Cleveland's offense is one of the worst in football. But someone has to score, right? Here, we've highlighted one anytime touchdown scorer bet for each team. Be sure to check out our NFL betting guide for tips, including anytime touchdown scorer props. For these anytime touchdown scorer props, we're using DraftKings Sportsbook odds. Here's the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast 49ers-Browns, which includes all sorts of player props, expert picks and more critical information.

Top 49ers vs. Browns anytime touchdown scorer props:

Christian McCaffrey (-165)

The price is what it is for a reason -- McCaffrey is the key to San Francisco's offense. With Purdy tossing three picks on Monday, CMC was the go-to guy with 31 total touches for 142 yards and a rushing score. With Cleveland's elite defense, Purdy's best option may be to dump it off to McCaffrey and let him loose. The 49ers will likely lean on McCaffrey as much as they can in this matchup, making him the target here, especially after a rough showing by Purdy.

Harold Fannin Jr. (+320)

All eyes were on Sanders in his first start and while he led the Browns to victory, he completed just 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards against an awful Raiders defense, so let's pump the brakes on the franchise savior talk. Running back Quinshon Judkins is a good bet to find the end zone here (seven rushing scores this year), but with the 49ers being the clear better team, the Browns may be forced to throw it a lot if they fall behind early. If that's the case, keep an eye on Sanders targeting another rookie -- Fannin Jr. The tight end has nearly 500 receiving yards this season, and Sanders targeted him six times last week. No other Brown had more than three targets. Fannin is a mismatch for any defense, so expect Sanders to pepper him with targets.